Love Island finalists declare their love during series final

Love Island 2021

The finalists of Love Island read declarations of love to each other during their final night in the villa.

Four couples are competing to take home the £50,000 prize – Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Laura Whitmore is hosting the live final from the garden of the Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience looks on.

It's ? FINAL TIME ? Eyes on @itv2 or @itvhub now to see our Islanders' last moments in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ws5kiNDQSN — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

During their final morning on the show, the finalists were woken by a text which announced they would be taking part in a salsa dance class ahead of the winners being announced that evening.

A second text told the female contestants they would be leaving the villa to visit a spa.

The male contestants wrote declarations of love to their partners, with Toby worrying his letter would be “so soppy”.

Later that day, the boys wore black tie to a summer ball event in the villa garden.

Not the conga making us feel emosh at this being the final ep of the series ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fvW3qjuMA6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

The girls arrived one by one and the group enjoyed glasses of champagne before reading each other their declarations.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had been coupled up since the first episode of the show, gave up a place in the final last week when they called time on their romance and left the villa.

In the penultimate episode of the series on Sunday, the islanders received socially distanced visits from their friends and families.

Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos used the visit to criticise Faye over her treatment of Teddy during her expletive-laden rant following the movie night challenge.