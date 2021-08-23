Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she has given birth to twins.

The 29-year-old singer, who is in a relationship with footballer fiance Andre Gray, announced the news in a post to her more than seven million Instagram followers.

The announcement came a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards, 28, revealed she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Pinnock, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, posted a photo of the newborns’ feet and wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

Edwards was among those sending congratulations on social media.

She wrote: “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!”

Fellow singers Mabel, Cher Lloyd, Mahalia and Grace Carter, models Winnie Harlow and Leomie Anderson and presenter Rochelle Humes also sent messages, and Pinnock’s post had been liked more than 500,000 times within half an hour.

Pinnock announced in May that she was pregnant by sharing photos on Instagram in which she cradled her baby bump and wore an emerald green strapless bra top with flowing sleeves.

She said: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”

The couple announced their engagement in May last year, with Pinnock saying her “world is complete”.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Little Mix at the Brit Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)

Jesy Nelson left the group in December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Little Mix, whose hits include Sweet Melody and Shout Out To My Ex, recently announced a new album to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Between Us will include hit tracks from the last decade and five new songs.