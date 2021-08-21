Culture Club show postponed after stage deemed unsafe

Boy George and Culture Club

A Culture Club gig has been postponed at the last minute after the stage was deemed unsafe.

The new wave band, fronted by Boy George, was due to take to the stage at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath in north London, alongside Bananarama and Lulu, on Saturday but the show was called off just hours before it was due to start.

A concert by Dave Rodigan’s Outlook Orchestra at the same venue on Sunday has also been postponed.

— Heritage Live (@HeritageLiveGCE) August 21, 2021

A statement on the website for Heritage Live, which organises concerts at English Heritage properties including Kenwood House, said: “We’re devastated to announced that we have to postpone our two sold-out concerts at Kenwood House this weekend.

“We’re so sorry to all those who wanted to come and enjoy live music, but we will be rescheduling these shows so please hold on to your tickets.

“The inclement weather over the past weeks has caused significant issues which our health and safety advisors have deemed unsafe for the artists, crew and audience.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to find a solution but due to significant ground movement overnight, the structural engineers have advised that the staging is unsafe, meaning our two sold-out shows this weekend must be postponed and rescheduled.

“We are heartbroken about this and we know that this is going to upset many of you who have travelled from all over. We are devastated too.

“Further information about the concerts will be relayed in due course so please keep hold of your tickets.”

Earlier this week the venue cancelled shows by Rag’n’Bone Man and James at short notice due to the poor weather impacting the building of the stage.

Heritage Live said at the time: “We know there is so much disappointment and frustration about the shows not going ahead, questions as to why a decision was made so late and so on.

“There is only ever one reason why we would cancel a show and that’s everyone’s safety.