Czech film festival to honour Michael Caine

The international film festival is returning to the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55th edition of the festival will honour Oscar-winning British actor Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at its start on Friday night.

Caine won two Academy Awards for best supporting roles in Hannah And Her Sisters in 1987 and The Cider House Rules in 2000.

He will also present Best Sellers (2021), a comedy in which he stars, at the festival.

Ethan Hawke (Matt Crossick/PA)

Organisers will also honour US actor, director and writer Ethan Hawke.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs until August 28 under strict conditions for the visitors, who must cover their face with a quality respirator.

They also need to be vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the coronavirus.