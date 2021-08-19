Reality star Oliver Proudlock ‘truly sorry’ over Holocaust Instagram post

Published:

The Made In Chelsea star said he has let himself down.

Oliver Proudlock
Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock has apologised and said he is “mortified by his actions” after appearing to refer to the Holocaust in a selfie he shared on Instagram.

The 32-year-old reality TV personality faced a backlash after he posted a photo from his holiday in Greece, captioned “Boy in the stripe pyjamas”.

The book The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas is set in a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War, with the title referring to the clothes the prisoners had to wear.

(Oliver Proudlock/Instagram/PA)

The 2006 novel by John Boynes was adapted into a film in 2008, which starred Asa Butterfield, Rupert Friend and David Thewlis.

It tells the story of Bruno (Butterfield), the eight-year-old son of the commandant at a concentration camp, who strikes up a friendship with a Jewish boy he meets across the fence.

Proudlock has since apologised, writing on his Instagram story: “I have a massive apology to make regarding a caption in one of my stories yesterday.

“I have hurt a lot of people with my badly chosen words and I am so, so sorry. It was incredibly ignorant.

“I always want to set a good example on social media – to spread love, equality and positivity and yesterday I really let myself, and all of you down.

“I am so truly sorry and mortified by my actions.”

