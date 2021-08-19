New Liam Payne song to feature in upcoming Disney film

The singer’s new track will be released later this month.

Liam Payne’s new single Sunshine is to feature in the upcoming Disney film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Ahead of its release later this month, Payne will share a clip from the song on social media platform TikTok.

The animated film will be released in October.

Payne said: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear Sunshine and to see ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

“It has been a lot of fun!”

Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and his malfunctioning digital device Ron.

The film stars Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney and Zach Galifianakis.

Payne also voices a character in the film.

Sunshine will be released on August 27.

