Arlo Parks and Laura Mvula to perform at Mercury Prize ceremony

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks, Black Country, New Road and Laura Mvula are among the musicians who will perform at the awards ceremony for the Mercury Prize.

Radio DJ Lauren Laverne has also been unveiled as a host of the ceremony, which is taking place next month.

Celeste, Ghetts, Wolf Alice, Nubya Garcia, Hannah Peel and Berwyn will also perform at the event.

Ghetts (Ian West/PA)

All of the performers feature among the 12 nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize, which recognises the best British album of the year.

Laverne said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show.

“It’s a fantastic shortlist showcasing the incredible creativity of the British and Irish music scene – and I’m looking forward to seeing some amazing live performances at the show.”

The judging panel for this year includes DJ Annie Mac, musician Jamie Cullum, songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry, DJ Gemma Cairney and musician Hazel Wilde.