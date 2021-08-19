Alyssa Milano says she was in a car crash after her uncle suffered heart attack

Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed she was in a “terrifying” car crash after her uncle suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

The #MeToo activist was uninjured following an accident on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

However her uncle was seriously unwell and police performed CPR on him, authorities said.

Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. (1/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

Milano, best-known for TV roles in Who’s The Boss? and Charmed, said she is unsure if he will recover.

“Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” she tweeted. “I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us.”

Milano praised the police officers, doctors and nurses who helped both her and her uncle, who she described as “such an important part of our family”.

She said: “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.

“I hope that you – and especially you in the media – will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”