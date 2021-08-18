Shrewsbury model who was victim of brutal knife attack features in BBC series

Model Juan Finlow moved from Colombia to Shrewsbury 12 years ago. Photo: Rachel Joseph.

Juan Finlow, 24, hails from Colombia but came to Shropshire's county town at the age of 12 when he did not know a word of English.

"My ear got sliced in half but they managed to stick it back together," said Juan, who works at The Armoury bar, in Victoria Quay.

He and a group of three friends were attacked by a gang of 12 wearing balaclavas and carrying knives on a student night out in Manchester.

"It was a bit nasty, they also sliced my cheek and neck," he added.

Juan Finlow in Shrewsbury

Juan had 13 stitches in a neck injury. He said "a guy came from behind and I thought I would die."

The attack left Juan with mental scars and his loving mum Adriana said his physical scars were healing but "his heart and mind is not healing".

Juan, from the Bowbrook area, completed his degree in international business, and came back to Shrewsbury, which he described as "a lot calmer than Manchester".

He was signed up by Manchester model agency Nemesis.

Juan Finlow is featured on Models: Street to Catwalk. Photo: Rachel Joseph.

But after the attack he could not leave his flat for five weeks, believing his modelling career was over. Agency staff were frantically trying to find him but Juan could not face the world.

Nervously, he went to to see the boss, who told him the scars would not affect his career. His boss told him: "You are perfect as you are."

Juan is also supported to the hilt by his mum who he says "gives me constant compliments". He said he is a "mummy's boy".

His story is told in a new television documentary called Models: Street to Catwalk. It describes how Juan still has flashbacks to the brutal attack, and sometimes wakes up screaming. But he says he is helped by "opening up" and talking about his feelings. He has even been out in Manchester again for nights out.

Juan Finlow is featured on Models: Street to Catwalk. Photo: Rachel Joseph.

The attack was caught on CCTV and the police managed to catch one of the gang, who was convicted.

The documentary shows how Juan was given other modelling jobs but the Armoury gives him time off for irregular modelling jobs. And he's looking for other work.

Juan, who is on Twitter with the name 'Juan Direction', was filmed over a year and a half.

He describes himself as a happy person who enjoys life in general and was signed up to play for Up and Comers AFC, who tweeted "Done. The Colombian will be staying with us for next season #juanlove #upandcomers

They've also encouraged their followers to "Catch our boy @juanfinlow on @BBCiPlayer now. Telling his amazing story. @up_comers are extremely proud of him #knife #crime

Juan Finlow is featured on Models: Street to Catwalk. Photo: Rachel Joseph.

Juan also credits playing football with helping him learn the language.

"The only way I did it was by playing football. Some lad who was looking after me said "football" and I knew that.

"We ended up playing football and everybody wanted to be my friend," said Juan, who speaks perfect English with an unmistakable Shropshire twang.

The documentary, in three editions, shows 5ft 11inch Juan eager and willing to get on with his life, and leave the incident in the past.

It also features the stories of other models who have also made it to success from tough backgrounds.

Although Juan admits that even though he has lived in this country for years he is still not used to the weather.

He still has family in Columbia and looks forward to seeing them.

"I'd love to become a model worldwide," said Juan.

"I want to earn six figures and eventually give back to my mum whatever she needs."