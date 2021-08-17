Olympian Adam Peaty slips into shimmering dress during Strictly preparation

ShowbizPublished:

The swimmer is fresh from his gold medal joy at the Tokyo games.

Adam Peaty
Adam Peaty

Olympic hero Adam Peaty swapped his gold medals for a gold dress as he shared a light-hearted update from his Strictly Come Dancing preparation.

The three-time Olympic champion announced he had signed on for the show last week, following his triumphs at the Tokyo games.

Peaty, 26, showed he was getting into the spirit of Strictly by slipping into a shimmering gold and red dress usually reserved for one of the female dancers.

The swimmer proudly posed for a snap on social media, wearing a black face mask as well as a necklace with the Olympic rings.

He captioned the post: “Think I got the wrong outfit.”

Strictly Claudia Winkleman replied: “Bring on the cha cha.”

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite, who is also a contestant on this year’s Strictly, joked: “Erm, mate I’ve asked you not to go in my dressing room…”

Also joining Peaty and Whaite on the show are stars including former rugby player Ugo Monye, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Announcing his participation, Peaty said he was looking forward to a different challenge.

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News