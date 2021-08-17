Kristen Stewart’s Diana film gets a release date

Spencer

Spencer, the film about Diana, Princess of Wales starring Kristen Stewart, will be released in November, it has been announced.

The highly awaited biopic, from director Pablo Larrain, will be released in the US on November 5 – a prime spot for an awards season campaign.

Distributor Neon and studio Topic did not confirm a UK release date.

Kristen Stewart. Pablo Larraín. SPENCER. Exclusively in theaters November 5th. @Topic_Studios — NEON (@neonrated) August 17, 2021

Spencer will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

It will feature Twilight star Stewart, 31, as the princess – who was born Diana Frances Spencer – and focus on a weekend in the early 1990s when she decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was irretrievable.

Poldark star Jack Farthing has been announced as playing Charles.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also feature among the cast.

A number of actresses have played Diana in the past, including in 2013 when Naomi Watts took up the role in a biopic titled Diana.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a first look at Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in the latest series of regal drama The Crown.

She takes over from Emma Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late princess.