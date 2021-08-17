Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki pictured as The Crown’s Charles and Diana

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales in the fifth series of The Crown.

Upcoming episodes of the streaming service’s lavish period drama will see The Wire star West take over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki will replace Emma Corrin.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will take on Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

In the photos, West can be seen looking out of the frame in a shot taken outdoors, with his hair smoothed down into a side parting and one hand in the pocket of an olive-coloured suit.

The tailoring is teamed with a yellow handkerchief in his top pocket and a striped tie.

The photograph of Debicki as Diana shows her in a pale pink sleeveless top, with the princess’s signature short choppy hairstyle.

She is lying on a sofa with her head propped up on a pillow, resting her chin on her hand with a typed letter resting on her lap.

Last month, Netflix unveiled the first image of Staunton as the Queen, dressed in a yellow blouse with a bow at the neck and the monarch’s famous black handbag in the crook of her arm.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

The new series will also see Jonny Lee Miller join the cast as Prime Minister Sir John Major.