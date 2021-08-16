Another couple leaves Love Island after compatibility vote

Love Island 2021

Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland have become the latest couple to depart the Love Island villa.

They were dumped during Monday’s episode of the ITV reality show after being deemed the least compatible couple.

Medical student Priya had admitted she was “bored” on her date with Brett and said she has “got the ick” over the PhD student.

However, Brett thought their date was “lovely”.

After being dumped from the show, Priya said she and Brett may be better as friends rather than as love interests.

She said: “All the other couples were getting on really well and were really solid and that put a lot of pressure on Brett and I. I felt maybe the conversation wasn’t as fun and flirty as I would have hoped.

“I felt like he was more reserved than I am. I’m looking for someone who wants to get out of their comfort zone all the time, like jumping out of planes with me.

“I think Brett was a little bit in his shell during our time in the villa so I didn’t get a true reflection of his personality.”

Priya added she would “definitely” be friends with Brett and said she has no regrets about her time on the show.

She said: “I would recommend it to a friend. It’s something different. If you’re pushing yourself out of your comfort zone then you’re growing and I feel like I’ve grown as a result of it.”

Brett described meeting Priya as a “blessing”.

He said: “Regardless of what happens, I know I’ve got a really good friend there at the very least – who I will go to in the future, and that’s a long-lasting relationship for sure.”

And of his other highlights from his brief stint on Love Island, Brett said: “Just being around everyone. It’s just fun not having any distractions, not having anything else on your mind apart from the people and the place there.”