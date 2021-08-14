Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation

McDonald’s ‘I’m Loving it Live’ musical festival

Olly Murs has returned to the stage after having an operation on his knee.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed he had surgery after injuring himself during a performance.

He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

However he took to the stage again on Saturday at Newbury Racecourse.

He shared an image of himself wearing a knee brace over a pink suit.

“Stage ready,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.