Casualty celebrates 35th anniversary by bringing back former characters

Casualty to return on January 2nd

BBC One medical drama Casualty has celebrated its 35th anniversary with a dramatic feature-length episode.

A number of characters returned to the soap to mark the occasion.

Tony Marshall, Charles Dale and Richard Winsor reprised their roles in the episode as Noel Garcia, MacKenzie “Big Mac” Chalker and Cal Knight respectively.

Tonight's the night! Tune in to our 35th anniversary episode in anticipation of our birthday on the 6th September. 8.45pm on BBC One.#Casualty35 pic.twitter.com/WdMFwmiMrT — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) August 14, 2021

The episode showed Ethan Hardy, who was grieving following the death of Fenisha on their wedding day, rushed to hospital with a fever as he suffers from hallucinations which take him back to 2016.

He subconsciously sought guidance from the former characters during the episode.

Cal Knight exited the soap in 2017 when he was stabbed by Scott Ellisson.

Noel Garcia died at the beginning of the year in a Bafta award-winning coronavirus episode of the show.

Big Mac and Noel are back in tomorrow's flashback 35th anniversary episode! Tune in 8.45pm on BBC One.#Casualty35 pic.twitter.com/BSTYXIHFBu — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, MacKenzie “Big Mac” Chalker was last seen in the hospital in 2016 when he left after admitting to stealing medicine.

Two new characters entered the programme on Saturday.

They are Stevie, played by Elinor Lawless, and paramedic Teddy, played by Milo Clarke.