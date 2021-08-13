Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer features Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Clive Owen

Clive Owen transforms into embattled president Bill Clinton in the first full trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The British actor stars in the highly awaited limited series alongside Sopranos actress Edie Falco as his on-screen wife Hillary Clinton.

Impeachment explores the sex scandal that almost ousted Clinton from the White House – his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky while Sarah Paulson – a frequent collaborator of series creator Ryan Murphy – portrays Linda Tripp, the civil servant who double-crossed the intern to uncover the illicit romance.

The trailer includes Owen, 56, uttering Clinton’s infamous denial over the affair.

“I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” he insists.

The scandal “isn’t about justice,” the trailer states, rather “impeachment”.

Comedian Billy Eichner appears as Matt Drudge, the journalist who helped break the story, while How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders stars as conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Clinton was impeached in 1998 over the affair after being accused of lying to the American public.

The Senate acquitted him and he saw out his second term in office.

Lewinsky was 22 when she and Clinton, then 49, embarked on an affair.

Previous American Crime Story series have focused on the criminal trial and acquittal of OJ Simpson over the death of his wife Nicole Brown and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.