Matt Willis reveals wife Emma’s Strictly Come Dancing ambitions

Busted star Matt Willis has tipped McFly singer Tom Fletcher for success on Strictly Come Dancing as he revealed his wife Emma is keen to do the show.

The musician said TV presenter Emma dreams of the couple taking part in the BBC dancing series together.

Asked if he would like to join the line-up, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t know. You’d have to ask my wife.

“She wants to do it so bad. I think it’s in the cards one day. She watches it and she can’t stop her feet from moving.

Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)

“She wants us to go on it together and me and her be separate.”

Asked about rumours Emma might be part of the cast this year, he replied: “It’s a spoiler but she’s not going on this year.”

McFly star Fletcher, who is also an author, was the first star to be announced for the 2021 line-up and Willis said: “He’s one of my best mates, he did tell me about it.

“I knew about it for a little while. I said go for it, it’s one of those shows that comes around and if you get asked, before long you’re not going to get asked.”

Asked if he and Fletcher are good dancers, Willis said: “No, we’re terrible!

Tom Fletcher (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Me and Tom both went to theatre school together, we’ve known each other since we were kids, and we were both the terrible chubby kids at the back.”

However, he tipped his friend for success on the show, saying: “I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody with such commitment and passion as Tom, so I think if he put his mind to it, he can do anything.”

Other stars due to take part this year include BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, Peep Show star Robert Webb, TV presenter AJ Odudu and actor Greg Wise.

Willis also offered words of support to young people getting their GCSE results on Thursday, saying: “I’ve never really thought about my GCSEs or exams whatsoever until lockdown because I left school with no GCSEs.

“I’ve been very lucky to have had it not really affect my life that much until lockdown when suddenly my inadequacies in education smacked me in the face very hard.

“I’m trying to help the kids and have no idea what I’m talking about, trying to do my nine-year-old son’s English and I have no idea what that means, so it was it was very strange but but you know…

“I think there’s so much pressure put on GCSE results and stuff, I think life finds a way, don’t be too heavy about it.