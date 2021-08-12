In Pictures: The life and career of Una Stubbs

Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84 after a long career that saw her best known for roles in the film Summer Holiday, BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness And In Health, and children’s TV favourite Worzel Gummidge.
The 1963 film Summer Holiday helped to make Stubbs’ name after she starred in the musical alongside Sir Cliff Richard.
The star’s career spanned decades, with well-known television roles including Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and a recent role as Mrs Hudson in the BBC’s Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.
In addition to her work as an actress, Stubbs was also a keen amateur painter who had her work displayed at the Royal Academy in London.