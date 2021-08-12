Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis poke fun at debate over bathing their children

Ashton Kutcher in an appearance on the Graham Norton Show

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have poked fun at the controversy surrounding their admission they do not bathe their children every day.

The Hollywood couple raised eyebrows after telling a podcast they only clean their vitals daily.

They said the policy extends to their two children, daughter Wyatt, six, and four-year-old son Dimitri.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever,” Kunis, 37, said.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kutcher, 43, added: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The admission stirred a debate over personal hygiene habits.

Actors Kutcher and Kunis have now responded, sharing a video on Instagram poking fun at the furore.

Standing in their bathroom while washing the children, Kutcher said: “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?

“Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous. What’s going on?”

“We’re bathing our children,” a laughing Kunis replied.

“That’s like the fourth time this week, four times this week. Their body oils are going to be destroyed.”

Dude, Where’s My Car? star Kutcher captioned the post: “This bathing thing is out of hand.”

The debate was sparked after podcast host Dax Shepard told his co-star Monica Padman using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils.

Kutcher and Kunis agreed.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis, who was born in the Soviet Union, said.

Kutcher said he does wash his “armpits and my crotch daily” and tends to “throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out”.