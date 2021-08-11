Idris Elba joins cast of Sonic The Hedgehog sequel

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has joined the cast of video game adaptation Sonic The Hedgehog 2, it has been announced.

The British actor, 48, will voice the character of Knuckles, confirming the news by sharing a picture of the anthropomorphic spiny anteater’s trademark spiked fist.

“Knock, knock….” Elba wrote online.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel to the 2020 original – which was a box office hit shortly before the pandemic struck, grossing 320 million US dollars (£231 million) worldwide.

The sequel will see the return of Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik and James Marsden as sheriff Tom Wachowski.

Luther actor Elba, who recently starred in superhero film The Suicide Squad, is no stranger to lending his voice to animated properties.

He has voiced characters in Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book.

Knuckles first appeared in video game Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in 1994.