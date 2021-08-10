Two more contestants announced for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker have joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

They join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher and Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

The duo were revealed on BBC Breakfast and Walker’s participation was a surprise to his co-star Louise Minchin.

Actress McGlynn said: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!

“I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

“Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

She's starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks. Now Katie McGlynn is ready to bring the drama to the #Strictly dancefloor! ?@KatiexMcGlynn ? https://t.co/LK7cFo08QL pic.twitter.com/gHxqITpNUx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 10, 2021

“I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor!

“As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

McGlynn is best known for playing Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, for which she was nominated for a Bafta.

She previously starred in Waterloo Road and currently stars in Hollyoaks as mysterious newcomer Becky Quentin.

Walker, who hosted Football Focus for 12 years before hanging up his boots at the end of last season, said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.