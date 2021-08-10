Star Trek memorabilia going under the hammer

Michelle Yeoh

More than 200 original costumes, props and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from Star Trek are going under the hammer.

Fans of seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks will get the chance to own pieces of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Highlights of next month’s Prop Store auction include Tevrin Krit’s captain’s chair from Short Treks and a Hero Type II Phaser, which both have estimated prices of between £5,750-£7,225.

Items from the collection of beloved Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy are going under the hammer (Michael Stephens/PA)

The command uniform worn by Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery is expected to sell for between £2,167-£3,612, as is the section 31 outfit worn by Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou.

The science uniform worn by Anthony Rapp’s Paul Stamets could sell for £2,167, auctioneers said, while Wilson Cruz’s medical uniform could fetch the same price.

And items from the collection of late Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, who was beloved by millions of fans for playing Spock, are also going under the hammer, with proceeds donated to the UCLA chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) research programme.

Framed Spock ears from Star Trek Into Darkness – estimated to fetch between £1,445-£2,167 – and a Star Trek 25th anniversary pinball machine – which has a guide price of £5,780-£7,225 – will be sold at the auction.

Nimoy died in 2015 aged 83 and his family has been funding COPD research since.

Each item sold at the auction comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Discovery and Short Treks creator Alex Kurtzman and Prop Store.

Chuck Costas, VP of business development & operations for Prop Store, said: “From the beginning, Star Trek: Discovery was an innovative series that brought the legendary Star Trek franchise into a new era with eye-popping craft and state-of-the-art spectacle.

“As long-time obsessives ourselves, we are over the moon to be able to offer one of the world’s most loyal fanbases this curated selection of iconic props and costumes from the first two seasons of the series.”

The Prop Store auction begins on September 2 and concludes on September 16.