First look at Clive Myrie on set of Mastermind

Clive Myrie

Clive Myrie poses with his arms crossed as he prepares to grill a new set of contestants in a first-look image from the set of Mastermind.

The broadcaster is replacing John Humphrys at the helm of the long-running BBC quiz show later this month.

It was announced in February that veteran journalist Humphrys was stepping down after 18 years as question master.

Myrie will be the fifth host of the programme, which marks its 50th anniversary next year.

Clive Myrie on the Mastermind set (BBC/PA)

A regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, the 56-year-old has previously worked as the broadcaster’s correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

Mastermind started in 1972 and has since featured four presenters – Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow, Clive Anderson and Humphrys.

Humphrys’ last episodes were broadcast in April and Myrie began filming the new series in Belfast in July.

After his new role was announced, Myrie said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role.

“Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”