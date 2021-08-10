Celebrities share messages of support for students receiving A-level results

Jamie Oliver and Dr Alex George shared

Celebrities including Jamie Oliver and Dr Alex George shared messages of support for students who received their A-level results.

Teenagers around the country were told of their grades on Tuesday following another academic year disrupted by the pandemic.

TV chef Oliver shared a throwback picture with his daughter Daisy, wishing her luck before she learned of her grades.

And he offered reassurance to anyone who did not get the results they hoped for.

He wrote on Instagram: “If you don’t get what you want today and have that immediate gratification I’d say try to embrace the struggle, it might not be your destiny to have it easy and for good reason for I can assure you it is your struggle and the challenges you navigate in life that will define YOU and allow you thrive and be the best version of you u can be . Try to enjoy the ride it goes fast !”

Former Love Island star Dr Alex revealed he initially did not have the results needed for medical school and had to take a year out.

“It actually turned out to be the BEST year and I made the most of it,” he said.

“Fast forward a few years and that ‘failure’ didn’t stop me from achieving my goal of becoming a doctor. I’m not telling you this story to be negative and many will get the results they wanted first time.

“I just want you to know that if today doesn’t go the way it was meant to, there are many roads in life. You will get to where you want to be, never give up. You got this.”

Best-selling author Matt Haig was another celebrity whose results did not go the way they expected.

He said: “I was pissed off with my A Levels. But a month later at my not-top-choice university met an amazing human I’d one day marry. Present bad luck can be future good luck in disguise. Hope it works out.”

Jeremy Clarkson shared his annual message about finding success despite poor A-level results.

If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 10, 2021

He tweeted: “If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley.”

Singer Oritse Williams said: “No matter what the result, remember it doesn’t define you. As long as you have the will and determination to succeed, YOU WILL.”

Comedian Rob Beckett told students results “don’t really matter”.

He added: “As long as you worked hard and tried your best. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. Keep grafting and believe in yourself and you’ll have a good life.”

Businesswoman and The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry said she left school “with practically nothing” but has still been successful.

And for what it’s worth, I left school with practically nothing, was earning £160k aged 23 & took a £60k pay DROP when I won @bbcapprentice @Lord_Sugar I’ve since done many things & am now in a position to do only whatever I choose.#NoWrongPath #resultsday#YouGotThis — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) August 10, 2021

She said she was “earning £160k aged 23 & took a £60k pay DROP when I won @bbcapprentice @Lord_Sugar”.

Dewberry added: “I’ve since done many things & am now in a position to do only whatever I choose.”

Lady Louise Windsor, 17, also received her AS-level results on Tuesday.

The Queen’s granddaughter is believed to have gained grades in English, history, politics and drama from a school in Ascot, according to Hello! magazine.

Buckingham Palace declined to confirm what Lady Louise’s results were, adding that they were a “private matter”.