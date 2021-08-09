Two more contestants dumped from Love Island

Love Island 2021

Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet were dumped from the Love Island villa after being voted off by their fellow contestants.

Six stars faced eviction from the show after getting the fewest public votes.

It fell to the other islanders to decide who should leave – with the axe falling on Abigail and Dale during Monday’s episode.

Abi and Dale's time on the island is up

Abigail said while she did not find love on the show, she did walk away with new friendships.

She said: “There was a lot of fun, a lot of love and even from the boys, not necessarily in love but the amount of love that floats around that Villa is immense. I’m really glad I did it.

“There were obstacles about myself that I overcame and things that I wasn’t aware of about myself that I discovered. The biggest thing I think I’ve gained from Love Island is self-growth.

“I didn’t come out with a partner but I came out with new friendships and more self-awareness and understanding of myself.”

Dale was also philosophical about his departure and said the islanders made the right choice in giving him the boot.

“I’m not upset about leaving,” he said.

“I feel like I was in a different situation to the two other boys. I still had the chance to meet somebody as well, but they had made a connection and I feel like their connection was stronger so the choice was the right choice.

“If I was the girls, I would have done the same, so I know it’s the right choice.”

Elsewhere, Teddy Soares wasted no time in getting to know new arrival Priya Gopaldas, just days after his split from Faye Winter.

It's goodbye to two Islanders as the boys and girls decide who they're sending home… but it's hello to Aaron and Priya! Will heads be turned by the new arrivals?

Teddy, a 26-year-old financial consultant, and Faye, also 26 and a lettings manager, went their separate ways following an explosive row.

The villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

Teddy, who insisted he had stayed loyal to Faye, got a fresh chance at love with medical student Priya, 23.

She also went on a date with Matthew MacNabb.