Michael Sheen voted most popular to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

Michael Sheen

Actor Michael Sheen would be the most popular replacement for Jodie Whitaker as Doctor Who, according to a new poll.

The Quiz star topped a RadioTimes.com poll of more than 10,000 people, receiving 20% of the votes.

RadioTimes.com editorial director Tim Glanfield said: “Doctor Who’s lead role is one of the most iconic and coveted in British television and therefore any vacancy creates a huge amount of speculation amongst fans and across the TV industry.

“Clearly Michael Sheen is a popular choice, and no one can fault his brilliant acting prowess – but with a long history of secrecy and surprises at Doctor Who HQ when it comes to casting, we might have a bit of a wait until we find out who will be flying the Tardis next.”

Richard Ayoade was second in the poll (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Actor, comedian and director Richard Ayoade came second with 15% of the vote.

Holby City’s Jo Martin was third with 11%, followed by Fleabag star Andrew Scott with 7%.

Merlin stars Colin Morgan and Alexander Vlahos were fifth and sixth respectively after they each received 6% of the votes.

James Bond actor Ben Whishaw was seventh with 5%, following by It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander in eighth with 4%.

Trainspotting co-stars Jonny Lee Miller and Kelly Macdonald rounded out the top 10, with 3% of the votes for Elementary actor Miller and 2% for Macdonald, who was most recently seen in Line Of Duty.

Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)

It was announced last month that Whittaker will leave the long-running BBC sci-fi drama next year.

She took over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.