Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart among stars to perform at 9/11 benefit show

The September 12 show is Stewart’s brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.

Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are part of a star-studded group of comedians that will perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks.

All proceeds from NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will benefit 9/11 charities.

Proof of vaccination is required at the event in New York.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honour this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Stewart said in a statement.

The September 12 show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.

Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the line-up.

