Double dumping looms over Love Island

Love Island 2021

Six Love Island contestants are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The revelation came in Sunday’s episode of the ITV 2 programme after the public had previously been asked to vote for their favourite islanders.

Abigail Rawlings, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi came in the bottom three for the girls.

The mood at the Island Vibes Club took a swift turn when Laura arrived ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DVAFCjlkR2 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank and Jake Cornish were the bottom three boys.

One girl and one boy will be dumped from the villa, with their fellow islanders choosing who to send home.

Earlier in the episode, Liberty Poole, who is coupled up with Jake, confronted him over a video of the villa was shown in the previous episode where he questioned if he was attracted to her.

“That clip last night, not going to lie, it did really hurt me,” Liberty said.

Jake responded: “Yeah, look, I’m sorry I said that. I can’t go back on it.”

He added: “I did want the ground to swallow me up when I saw that and I looked over and you were looking down. I felt f****** awful.”

Liberty said: “I want to squish it here and now and articulate how I felt.

“And that is how I felt; I felt s***, I felt hurt.”

Confirmed: there IS a future for Milliam ?‍❤️‍? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p2756OPtd1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

Liam Reardon and Millie Court also confirmed their relationship is back on track in Sunday’s episode after Liam kissed another girl in Casa Amor.

Liam told her: “I’ve got a lot of plans and I want to do them with you.”

Millie replied: “I’m happy that we’re able to get back on track again.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares also discussed their ongoing feud.

It's another emosh night for Faye and Teddy ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5Sc1mfsOVc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

Friday’s episode saw the pair have an explosive row after the villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

Faye said: “I don’t trust people until they prove to me I can trust them.

“I’ve said that from day one and so far there’s a lot of reasons not to trust you. But you’re telling me to still trust you.”

She added: “I’d rather be done than hurt.”