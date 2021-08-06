Faye and Teddy have explosive argument in Love Island

Love Island logo

Faye Winter has ended her relationship with Teddy Soares in Love Island.

The pair had an explosive argument during Friday’s episode after the islanders were played a clip of Teddy telling Clarisse Juliette he is attracted to her.

In the video, he told Clarisse – who was dumped from the programme earlier this week – he is “technically single” during a flirty exchange and the pair were also shown kissing during a challenge.

After the clip was played to the islanders, Faye expressed her outrage about what she had seen.

She said: “Did Teddy come back once and say he was sexually attracted to someone? No.”

She later told him: “I know my worth and for me, this is done.”

The islanders were also previously played a clip of Jake Cornish questioning whether he is attracted to his girlfriend Liberty Poole.

Liberty said: “For me that was my worst nightmare in a video.”

A tearful Liberty later confronted Jake about his comments, saying she had been “hurt” by what he had said.

“You’re my girlfriend. I want to take you home to my family. You’re my future,” Jake told her.

Friday’s episode ended with the islanders being told they are in store for a trip to Vibes Club.