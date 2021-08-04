Love Island contestants face twist during recoupling ceremony

Love Island 2021

Love Island has ended on a cliffhanger after it was revealed four contestants are to be eliminated.

A tense recoupling ceremony ended with Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet, Hugo Hammond and Amy Day, and Sam Jackson and Mary Bedford at risk of being dumped from the ITV2 show.

The public voted for their favourite couples with the three least popular put at risk and told the stand in front of the fire pit.

Looks like Tyler and Kaz's story is far from over ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pOiYXBXN5Q — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 4, 2021

Then it was revealed the safe boys must choose to save one girl, while the safe girls must choose which boy to keep in the villa.

The episode also saw Tyler Cruickshank tell Clarisse Juliette he still has feelings for Kaz Kamwi, despite them coupling up in Casa Amor.

After a heated conversation, Clarisse stormed off into the villa and said to herself “I knew this would happen”.

The contestants also took part in an American football-inspired challenge called Playing the Field.

Round one saw the female contestants dressed as cheerleaders and trying to kick a ball between the posts while the male contestants covered them in condiments including ketchup and mustard.

In round two, the couples took part in a kissing challenge where the longest kiss won, with four couples lasting to the final bell.

The episode also saw Abigail realise she had made a mistake and upset Mary by choosing to recouple with Dale.

She said: “I feel awful. I feel like I’ve torn a couple apart. I didn’t realise that you two were that close.”

Dale replied: “I’ll be straight up with you. Me and her (Mary) vibe good and I feel like we’re getting on really well. I do really like her.”