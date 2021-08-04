Forbes magazine says Rihanna is officially a billionaire

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

Forbes magazine has said Rihanna is a billionaire, labelling her the richest female musician on the planet.

The singer, 33, is worth 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion), the outlet said.

She is also the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey, according to the magazine.

Rihanna (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A total of 1.4 billion US dollars (£1 billion) of her wealth comes from Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of, Forbes said.

She launched the line in 2017 and it reportedly made 100 million US dollars (£72 million) in its first 40 days.

It earns more than celebrity-founded beauty brands including Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company, Forbes said.

Rihanna (Ian West/PA)

As well as her career in music and cosmetics, Barbados-born Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is also behind the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and currently maintains a 30% ownership stake, according to the magazine.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti.