Toby and Chloe rekindle romance in Love Island

Love Island 2021

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have rekindled their romance in Love Island.

During a recoupling in Tuesday’s episode of the ITV 2 programme, Chloe opted to reform her pairing with Toby.

The pair had previously separated after Toby dumped Chloe for Abigail Rawlings.

The villa is full with brand new couples! ? Amy and Hugo? Faye and Teddy? Millie and Liam? Kaz and Matthew? Clarisse and Tyler? Liberty and Jake? Abi and Dale? Mary and Sam? Chloe and Toby#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, he told her: “Kissing and cuddling, it’s not the same.”

She responded: “With other people?”

Toby said: “Yeah.”

Liam Reardon also made a public declaration of his feelings for Millie Court during the episode.

“I’ve got something I want to say. I’ve been told I need to go big or go home,” he said.

Liam added: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.

“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel.”

Millie then opted to recouple with him at the end of the episode, but told him he had not been completely forgiven for cheating on her in Casa Amor.

Abigail also coupled up with Dale Mehmet during the episode.

She beat Mary Bedford, who was also hoping to pick Dale, to picking him after she got to go before her during the recoupling.

Mary was left having to pick Sam Jackson, who was the only boy left.