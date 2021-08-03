Netflix to follow ‘civilian’ space mission in new documentary

Netflix

Netflix is to create a new series documenting a space trip.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space is Netflix’s first documentary “to cover an event in near real-time”, the streaming giant said in a tweet.

It will show four “civilians” completing a three-day trip orbiting the Earth, it added.

The five-part programme will show the lead up to the launch and the mission itself.

The series is being created by the makers of basketball documentary, The Last Dance.