BBC One to broadcast Team GB Olympics homecoming concert

Greg James

BBC One is to celebrate Team GB’s return from the Tokyo Olympics with a special concert.

The 90-minute concert will feature artists including Nile Rodgers, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man and Yungblud and will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenters Greg James and Clara Amfo.

The event will take place at The SSE Arena in London in front of 8,000 people.

Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

James said: “As always with the Olympics, I’ve become an expert in events I only think about every four years.

“I can’t wait to celebrate our extraordinary Team GB athletes and be in front of an actual crowd again.

“It’s been a long time coming – it’s going to be a brilliant night.”

Amfo said: “It would be an understatement to say that the road to Tokyo 2020 has not been easy for Team GB but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring.”

She added: “Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world class artists!”

The event will also feature performances from the English National Ballet and the Rambert dance company.

It will also “reunite Team GB with friends, family and the Great British public for the first time”, the BBC said in a statement.