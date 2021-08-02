Toby reveals he still has feelings for Chloe in Love Island

Love Island 2021

Toby Aromolaran will reveal he still has feelings for Chloe Burrows during Monday’s episode of Love Island.

The semi-professional footballer, 22, from Essex, previously dumped Chloe for Abigail Rawlings during a dramatic recoupling.

He has since left her for Mary Bedford after the boys went into Casa Amor.

Toby Aromolaran (Joel Anderson/ITV)

However, in the next episode of the ITV 2 dating show he will question the decisions he has made.

“I’m in a place where I’m with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself.

“She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with Chlo.”

He adds that after he found out Chloe had coupled up with Dale Mehmet, he thought “woah, I don’t like that”.

“I knew that was going to happen, I knew she was going to be with someone.

“But I didn’t know I was going to feel the way I felt. Which in myself says a lot about how I feel towards the girl.

“It’s not dead in my eyes.

“So, that comes to the point of, if I don’t try, will I regret not trying?”

? FIRST LOOK ? Toby is in a pickle once again as he is having not second, not third, but fourth thoughts about the girl he wants to be with… But how will Chloe react? Plus, tensions rise even more between Kaz and Tyler as he struggles to make a decision… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JqsTS2LDBq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 2, 2021

Faye Winter will also end her romance with Sam Jackson during Monday’s episode.

She had left Teddy Soares for him while he was in Casa Amor.

Faye tells Sam: “Obviously Teddy’s come back and it’s been super difficult to see him around and not want to go and speak to him and not want to do that and be on the same page as what we were before.

“If it wasn’t for that postcard, I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Liam Reardon will also attempt to rekindle his romance with Millie Court after he kissed another girl in Casa Amor.