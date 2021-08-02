Christopher Biggins says theatres need tourism back to revive the industry

Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins has said that theatres need tourists to return to revive the industry.

The arts and theatre industry has suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic due to theatre closures and Covid-19 restrictions.

'It was really terrible.'@onebiggins tells @kategarraway and @benshephard about the importance of pantos for getting theatres back up and running.#GMB pic.twitter.com/27DLhEKqUO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2021

Biggins, 72, told Good Morning Britain (GMB): “We do need the tourists there, that is the one thing that we do need.”

He also spoke of how he had been to three shows since the theatres have started to open up over the past two weeks.

He said: “It’s been so lovely, I saw Phantom of the Opera the other night, and it was the first night they’ve had a full house and the audience went wild.

“They are so desperate, the audiences, to see things.

“And a few nights later, I went to see Joseph, which was incredible.

“And you know it’s very exciting to see these wonderful theatres we have full again of people wanting to be there.”

The actor has said that theatres need tourists back to survive (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The actor is currently recovering from knee replacement surgery due to arthritis which he described as having gone “terribly well”.

Biggins, who is known for his work within pantomimes across the UK, is hoping for a full recovery by early December to be back on stage performing in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in Dartford.

He told Ben Shephard on GMB that panto can often support the theatre industry throughout the year, but all shows had been cancelled last year.

Biggins, who has previously performed as the Baker in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar, has also launched his own podcast Show And Tell.

That's not where we expected that story to go @onebiggins ? Watch GMB now ? https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/Gs9dBwM3Hr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2021

The podcast sees stars like TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford and chef James Martin bring on three of their favourite objects and explain their significance.

He said: “I’ve asked friends and it’s so easy to talk to friends and we’ve had such a good time.”

He explained that the concept had evolved during his time in lockdown while he was looking over the treasured objects within his home.