Love Island’s Lillie Haynes criticises Liam Reardon after exiting the show

Love Island star Lillie Haynes has said she felt “misled” by fellow contestant Liam Reardon after he chose to stay coupled up with Millie Court.

The pair shared a brief romance while in rival villa Casa Amor, kissing and sharing a bed, but Liam still decided to stay partnered up with Millie and return to the main villa without Lillie.

Friday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw Lillie make a surprise appearance in the main villa and reveal to her love rival that Liam had been unfaithful to her.

After leaving the show, the trainee accountant, 22, told the Sun on Sunday: “When I found out Liam hadn’t chosen me, I felt ­misled. He’d been giving me what I wanted to hear and I was convinced he was the one.

“He made me feel as if I had a really strong chance of going back to the villa with him. He was very hands-on — we were like a couple in there.

“So, I definitely thought I was going to get picked. When he chose to go back alone, I was shocked.

“Then when I walked into the villa with the other girls, I didn’t like how Liam had Millie’s necklace and his arm around her after how he’d been with me.

“It wouldn’t have been nice of me to stand there and let her be happy and lovey, thinking: ‘Oh, he’s come back’ when she was being mugged off.”

Lillie said she “spoke up as one girl to another” and wanted to put a “question mark” in Millie’s head because she doubted whether Liam would reveal the full extent of their time together.

On Saturday a message posted on Lillie’s Instagram account called for viewers to “think hard” before directing hate towards her on social media following the conflict in the villa.