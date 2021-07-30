Annie Mac presents her final BBC Radio 1 show

Annie Mac is presenting her final BBC Radio 1 show.
The DJ previously announced she is leaving the station after 17 years.
Her final show is being broadcast on Friday evening.
At the beginning of the programme, she said: “It’s been 17 years and tonight we celebrate.”
She added: “Tonight is going to be hopefully a really, really fun and nostalgic and hopefully not too emo ride.
“I have got the waterproof mascara on, my hands are actually shaking.”
Her fellow Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills praised Mac on her final day.
“Feeling emotional listening to @anniemacmanus Annie you’re the BEST get @BBCR1 on NOW,” he tweeted.
Nick Grimshaw, another Radio 1 DJ, added: “not me crying to High Contrast @anniemacmanus BBCR1 LETS DO THIS GUYS!!!! THE LAST FRIDAY WITH ANNIE.”
Mac, 43, joined Radio 1 as an assistant producer before hosting her first show in 2004.
She has previously said she is leaving the station to spend more time with her family.
Clara Amfo is taking over her Future Sounds show.