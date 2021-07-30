Annie Mac presents her final BBC Radio 1 show

Annie Mac

Annie Mac is presenting her final BBC Radio 1 show.

The DJ previously announced she is leaving the station after 17 years.

Her final show is being broadcast on Friday evening.

At the beginning of the programme, she said: “It’s been 17 years and tonight we celebrate.”

She added: “Tonight is going to be hopefully a really, really fun and nostalgic and hopefully not too emo ride.

“I have got the waterproof mascara on, my hands are actually shaking.”

Her fellow Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills praised Mac on her final day.

Annie Mac (Ian West/PA)

“Feeling emotional listening to @anniemacmanus Annie you’re the BEST get @BBCR1 on NOW,” he tweeted.

Nick Grimshaw, another Radio 1 DJ, added: “not me crying to High Contrast @anniemacmanus BBCR1 LETS DO THIS GUYS!!!! THE LAST FRIDAY WITH ANNIE.”

Mac, 43, joined Radio 1 as an assistant producer before hosting her first show in 2004.

She has previously said she is leaving the station to spend more time with her family.