Trip hop pioneer Tricky honoured with special award

TRICKY AT THE Q AWARDS

Rapper and producer Tricky is to be honoured with the pioneer award at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

The prize will celebrate the Bristol-born trip hop star’s work with Massive Attack, his string of critically acclaimed solo albums and collaborations with singer Martina Topley-Bird.

Tricky, real name Adrian Thaws, will also perform during the livestreamed ceremony on August 25.

Just ONE month to go until our Award show kicks off! We're so excited to announce what we have in store for this year's show – keep your eyes peeled for big news coming soon ? pic.twitter.com/noExCFozp0 — AIM Awards (@AIMAwards) July 25, 2021

The event will also see dub record producer Adrian Sherwood, head of the On-U Sound label, recognised with the innovator award.

He said: “It is great to receive an award like this from my peers.

“I’ve been fiercely proud to run indie record labels all my life and I am glad for the creative freedom it has given me, allowing me to work with so many talented artists, musicians and engineers throughout my career – greatest respect and thanks to all.”

For the first year the winner of the outstanding contribution to music prize will be announced on the night.

Organisers have also announced the nominations for two more categories.

Arlo Parks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Arlo Parks, Central Cee, John Summit, KC Lights and Lauv are shortlisted for the award for most played new independent artist.

The public-voted best live (streamed) act nominees are Parks, Beabadoobee, Ben Bohmer, Kate Rusby and Lucy Spraggan.

Her two additional nominations make Parks the first artist in the history of the awards to secure six nominations in one year.

PPL chief executive Peter Leathem said: “The independent sector is a vital part of the music ecosystem and, through our royalty collections and distributions, PPL works hard to support its creative output.

“The PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist allows us to recognise the sector’s break-out stars, while highlighting the importance of neighbouring rights as a revenue source for new acts.

“Congratulations to Arlo Parks, Central Cee, John Summit, KC Lights and Lauv for their achievements over the last year and for being nominated for this award.”