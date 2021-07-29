First-look images of House Of Gucci cast unveiled

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is unrecognisable in the first image of him in character as the former vice president and managing director of Gucci in Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the fashion dynasty.

The Oscar-winning actor and singer, 49, plays Paolo Gucci in forthcoming crime thriller House Of Gucci, which also stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

Leto sports a receding hairline, moustache and heavy facial prosthetics in promotional images released by MGM Studios on Thursday.

Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, and is pictured wearing a black veil and dark red lipstick.

Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.

Driver, meanwhile, is seen in a pinstriped suit and aviator-style glasses, and Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons are also introduced as members of the cast.

Each image was captioned with the Italian word stasera, meaning “this evening”, hinting towards more information about the film arriving soon.

House Of Gucci is Gaga’s first film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

In a case that captivated Italy, Gucci, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder.

In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.