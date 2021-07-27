Love Island couple Jake and Liberty under pressure in Casa Amor challenge

Love Island 2021

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s relationship will come under pressure when the main Love Island villa and Casa Amor take part in the Raunchy Race challenge.

Both groups will receive a text saying they must race each other during a series of “saucy challenges” with the first villa to complete each winning a point.

The villa with the most points at the end of the challenge wins a party.

Liberty Poole (ITV)

The first text says: “The boy whose name comes first alphabetically must snog every girl.”

When the shortest boy is instructed to kiss the girl he fancies most, Liberty fears Jake will have no choice to kiss one of the newcomers.

Similarly, the shortest girl is then asked to kiss the tallest boy for 15 seconds leaving Jake nervous of his girlfriend’s behaviour.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he says: “It is what it is. It’s a bit of fun. It’s a challenge. I just hope it didn’t mean anything.”

The male contestants are currently in rival villa Casa Amor with six new female arrivals, who are each hoping to win over a boy and secure a permanent place on the show.

Monday’s episode saw the boys become embroiled in a game of truth or dare during which many of them kissed girls from the group, despite being partnered up.

The original girls in the main villa were also joined by six new male contestants but have so far managed to keep their activities platonic.

Newcomer Clarisse Juliette will also turn her attention to Teddy Soares in Casa Amor, while Hugo Hammond will try to make a move on Amy Day.

He says of her: “Amy’s energy is spot on.

“She brings a lot to the table.

“I definitely feel like we vibe off each other.

“She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows?

“Maybe tonight could be the night.”

In the main villa, Chloe Burrows, who is currently in a friendship couple with Hugo, sets her sights on Dale Mehmet.