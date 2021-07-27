Christine Lampard to return to hosting Lorraine five months after giving birth

Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard has said she is excited but nervous to host ITV’s Lorraine five months after giving birth to her second child.

The television presenter, 42, who has regularly appeared on the morning show since 2017, will return from August 2 to 31 while regular host Lorraine Kelly is on her summer break.

She welcomed her son, Freddie, with her husband and former Chelsea football manager Frank Lampard in March.

She said: “I’m very excited, probably nervous as well, but I’m nervous anyway.

“The fact that I’ve been out of the TV world for a couple of months definitely makes me nervous to go back in again and people seeing me early in the morning – that hasn’t happened obviously for a long time!

“But it’s a really lovely feeling, it will be so nice to be back in the studios.

“I visited the other day and I was asked if I wanted a cup of coffee and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would love a coffee!’ It was a real treat, and to get my hair and make-up done.

“Considering I’ve hardly washed my hair for three months! It was really lovely, all those simple things.

“It will be really nice to see everybody, I know all of the team at Lorraine so well.

“It’s such a lovely crew and production team, I feel very, very lucky to get back even if just for a few weeks – it’s just a real, real pleasure.”

The presenter, who also appears on Loose Women and has hosted This Morning, said she has been watching ITV’s daytime programmes every day as part of her maternity routine.

She added: “I have to say, I thoroughly enjoyed sitting at home and watching them all.

“It’s nice when you know the people on the telly, it’s like you’ve got your mates in the living room with you.

“I find it quite soothing, it’s like I’ve got constant adult company.”

The last time Lampard presented the show all guest interviews had to be conducted via Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions and she said she is looking forward to conducting interviews in the studio.

Christine and Frank Lampard have two children together, Patricia and Freddie (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It’ll be lovely, you can work with guests much better and get a sense of what their mood is when they’re in the room with you.

“I love being able to have little chats with them beforehand, particularly if it’s not a celebrity and a member of the public who hasn’t done a TV interview before.

“It’s quite daunting for them and I like to be able to spend a little bit of time with them beforehand, so they’re comfortable.

“So all of those lovely aspects to it, I’m so happy that those aspects are coming back. It’ll feel a bit more real”.

She also said her two-year-old daughter Patricia has taken to her big sister role well and sings lullabies to Freddie and tries to help bathe him, while husband Frank loves telling their children bedtime stories and playing football with his daughter.

Good Morning Britain’s political editor Ranvir Singh previously took the hosting slot from July 19 to July 30.