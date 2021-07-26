Stormzy to get waxwork treatment at Madame Tussauds

Stormzy

Stormzy said he feel as though he is “going up in the world” after it was revealed he is getting a waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

The grime star, who is celebrating his 28th birthday, has been working with the London tourist attraction for more than a year.

He has attended a number of sittings with Madame Tussauds artists, where hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs were taken.

In a video of the moment he first saw the near-complete waxwork, he can be heard saying: “That’s scary, cuz. Oh my days.”

The video also shows his young nephew meeting the figure, saying: “Uncle Junior is not moving.”

Stormzy then appears from behind a wall and the little boy exclaims: “You scared me! You’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”

Stormzy, real name Micheal Omari, can also be seen on FaceTime with his mother, showing off the likeness.

The musician and his team will continue to work with Madame Tussauds on putting finishing touches to the waxwork before it goes on display later this summer.

Stormzy said: “I’m proud, and I hope, when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too.

“I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.

Yes, really.Stormzy is joining us this summer Who's coming? ? pic.twitter.com/k27LeA1jiB — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 26, 2021

“Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London all the time.

“For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.”

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that isn’t a Stormzy fan.

“His chart-topping hits, powerful performances and important work as an activist have spoken to the nation.

“Whether you admire him for his music, believe in what he stands for, or just think he’s a really nice guy, we know his figure is going to be a fantastic, and important, addition to our Madame Tussauds London line-up.”

#Merky Books, Stormzy’s imprint within Penguin Random House UK, has also announced a competition for children aged between eight and 16 to win a ticket, with an adult guest, for a special unveiling of the waxwork hosted by the rapper.

The event will celebrate the new figure and the first children’s book published by #Merky Books, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories Of Secret Strength.