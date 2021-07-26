Love Island boys take part in kissing game in Casa Amor

Love Island 2021

The Love Island boys appeared to forget their partners as they took part in a kissing game while in Casa Amor.

Monday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw the male contestants sneak out of main villa and head for the rival house, an annual tradition during which couples are temporarily split and their relationships tested.

After being introduced to six new girls at Casa Amor, the boys became embroiled in a game of truth or dare which saw many of them kiss girls from the group.

Liam Reardon enjoyed a three-way kiss with two new girls.

However, back in the main villa the girls stayed committed to their partners and only took part in a platonic game of “never have I ever”.

They quizzed each other on whether they had cheated on a partner or if they had ever looked at a partner’s private messages without their permission.

In Casa Amor, the boys did later express guilt that they had taken part in the kissing game but agreed they were just “getting to know” the six new girls.

The entirety of the UK rn #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LRIlQPHDI6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2021

Earlier, the boys had departed the villa quietly with some leaving gifts behind for their current partners, including their rings or necklaces.

Liberty Poole was the first girl to realise they had left and alerted the others.

In Casa Amor, the boys were soon joined by six new female contestants and they discussed whether they were open to new relationships.

Jake Cornish, who is in a relationship with Liberty, said: “I’ve got a girlfriend. It’s official.”

In the Casa Beach Hut, Hugo Hammond said: “I love it, I absolutely love it. Casa Amor is my new beginnings, it’s my fresh start. We’ve got a new Hugo sitting right here.”

In the main villa, the girls were joined by a new batch of male contestants, including a racing car driver and model, vying for their attentions.