Dave poised to top charts with We’re All Alone In This Together

Dave

Grime star Dave is on course to top the album charts with his new offering We’re All Alone In This Together outperforming the rest of the top five combined.

In the first three days of its release, the British rapper’s second LP has racked up the most physical sales, downloads and streaming-equivalent albums of the week so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

It has already surpassed the week one sales total of its predecessor Psychodrama, and is poised to post one of 2021’s biggest opening weeks to date by the time the official charts are announced on Friday.

The record has outperformed the rest of the top five albums combined, as Anne-Marie’s second album Therapy heads for number two, while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour drops to three and Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined, a remix album of alternative takes and collaborative versions of songs from his Number 1 album McCartney III, enters at four.

YouTube star KSI, who topped the charts last week with All Over The Place, is poised to slip to five.

Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black is in line for a chart return for the first time in a decade, tipped to climb the charts to number seven, following the 10th anniversary of her death last week.