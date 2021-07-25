Tramlines headliner Tom Walker: Returning to festivals is an amazing feeling

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Tramlines headliner Tom Walker has said returning to play at festivals is an “amazing” feeling.

The singer performed at the Sheffield event on Sunday.

Royal Blood, Dizzee Rascal and The Fratellis were among the acts also to appear on the final day of the festival.

Day 2 at Sheffield's Biggest Party! ? Royal Blood, Vinegar Strokes and THAT Blossoms crowd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rOd5gv6Wkw — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) July 24, 2021

Walker said the return of festivals is a big boost to those working in the live events industry.

“We were the first people to stop work and we are the last ones back at work,” he told the PA news agency.

“I have got my fingers crossed that this is it and we are just going all guns blazing from now, but we will see I guess.”

Seeing crowds gather for large-scale events is an “exciting thing”, Walker added.

things you love to see: https://t.co/oGndAW8NXf — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) July 25, 2021

“People deserve to be in a field, listening to some music, drinking ciders, having a great time because it’s been so long since people have been able to do that.

“Live music is just such a release of tension for everybody.