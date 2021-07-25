Dave on course to dominate UK singles chart

Dave

Rapper Dave is on course to have three songs in the top five of next week’s UK singles chart.

His songs Clash, Verdansk and In The Fire currently sit second, third and fourth respectively in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

The releases come from his new album, We’re All Alone In This Together.

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

However Ed Sheeran is currently set to hold on to the top spot in the singles chart for a fifth week with Bad Habits.

The song currently leads by just over 7,000 chart sales.

Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber currently sits in fifth.

Jonasu’s song Black Magic is sixth, followed by Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix in seventh.

Maneskin tracks I Wanna Be Your Slave and Beggin’ are eighth and ninth respectively, while Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta is at number 10.