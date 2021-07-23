Towie’s Elliott Wright reveals his wife Sadie has had a miscarriage

ShowbizPublished:

He said their hearts are ‘broken into a million pieces’.

Elliott and Sadie Wright
Elliott and Sadie Wright

Television personality Elliott Wright has revealed his wife Sadie has had a miscarriage.

The Only Way Is Essex star said their hearts are “broken into a million pieces”.

The couple had announced they were expecting a baby last month.

In a post on Instagram, Wright wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart.”

Wright revealed earlier this year that his father had died from Covid-19.

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Elliott and Sadie Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added: “We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth and we take comfort that our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie.

“We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella.. having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know.

“We really thank you for all your condolences at this terribly sad time but ask for privacy as family whilst we grieve the loss of our beautiful baby boy.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News