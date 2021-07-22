Jeremy Clarkson’s hit TV show ‘helps spark surge in property searches’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson’s hit TV show Clarkson’s Farm has helped to spark a surge in searches for homes nearby, according to a website.

Searches for homes to buy in the Cotswold village of Chadlington jumped by 511% in June.

Rightmove, which recorded the jump, said Chadlington recorded a bigger surge in interest than anywhere else in Britain in June 2021, when compared to the same period in 2020.

Chipping Norton also recorded a 64% increase in sale searches following increasing interest from home movers looking to relocate to countryside towns and villages.

Rightmove suggested viewers have been captivated by the local countryside and looked at homes for sale in and around the area where the show is filmed.

People of Chadlington. I’m truly sorry about the traffic around our farm shop last weekend. We are doing everything we can to improve the situation. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 21, 2021

The website’s director of property data Tim Bannister said: “With the number of places to discover, and areas of natural beauty to explore in the Cotswolds, it’s easy to see why the show has sparked so much interest in nearby areas.”

The Amazon Prime Video series won praise for its charm and humour, charting Clarkson’s antics on the land he owns in the Cotswolds.