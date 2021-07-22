BBC special to explore meteoritic rise to fame of boyband BTS

Graham Norton Show – London

A BBC special will explore the meteoric rise to fame of Korean boyband BTS.

The BBC One film will feature the group’s debut in the Radio 1 Live Lounge, as well as performances of their hits of Dynamite, Permission To Dance and a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ I’ll Be Missing You.

The special, entitled BTS @ Radio 1, will be hosted by Radio 1’s Adele Roberts, who will explore the culture and industry that made the band the juggernaut success it is.

Boyband BTS have experienced a meteoric rise to fame (Tom Haines/PA)

Roberts will revisit the first time BTS was played on the station and relive her trip to Seoul in 2018 where she met BTS’ choreographer and the group’s fans, known as the Army.

The special will also feature an interview with the band ahead of their Live Lounge Debut.

Roberts said: “I am so happy for BTS fans worldwide, especially our very own UK army.

“They have been so passionate, so supportive and have hoped for a Radio 1 Live Lounge since the first time we played the band.

“Four years later, BTS have broken records, barriers and boundaries. That dream is now going to be a reality. I’m beyond excited for us to finally be hosting the biggest boy band in the world!”